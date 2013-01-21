The city unit of TRS on Sunday submitted a representation seeking action against MIM MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Assembly premises.

A delegation led by party leader P Laxman submitted the memorandum to Chhatrinaka police station and sought examination of the video in which the Charminar legislator allegedly made the remarks at Jagtiyal in Karimnagar district recently. “The reported remarks cause insult to the father of the nation”, it said.

Chatrinaka police confirmed that they have received the representation from the TRS.