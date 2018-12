Express News Service By

Believe it or not. Even before the notification for panchayat elections is issued, the villagers of Basvapur in Sircilla mandal have already chosen their sarpanch, vice-sarpanch and ward members by 'auctioning' the posts.

The nearly 1,050 voters organised a special meeting in the village on Monday and ‘auctioned’ the various posts. Twelve persons participated in the bidding process for different posts. Ponnam Ravi Goud, a sarpanch post-aspirant, ‘won’ the post by paying Rs 4.15 lakh.