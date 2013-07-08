A 22-year-old girl committed suicide due to frustration, as her parents and her boyfriend were delaying her marriage for more than a year, at Krishnapalli Village in Vizianagaram district Sunday.

A Tarani, a resident of Krishnapalli village of Paravathipuram, fell in love and was in a relationship with her relative T Pavan Kumar (26), since a few years. As both are relatives, her parents were more than happy when they learnt about their relationship and agreed to their union. However, as Pavan Kumar is still in search of a better job and was having financial difficulties, both Tarani and Pavan Kumar’s parents came to a mutual understanding and decided to perform their marriage after a couple of years, after things got better.

Tarani was learnt to have strongly disagreed to the decision taken by her family members. She had reportedly waited for more than a year for things to settle, and on Sunday, out of frustration she hung herself from the ceiling in her bedroom at 9.30 am, when everyone else was at church. The family members shifted her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Paravathipuram SI Deenabandhu said that the body has been sent for postmortem. Police are investigating.