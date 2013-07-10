Deputy chief minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has more or less completed the exercise of preparing a road map for creation of Telangana state for presentation at the party core committee meeting to be held in Delhi on July 12.

Rajanarasimha, along with chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and PCC president Botcha Satyanarayana, have been invited to the meeting.

The deputy chief minister conferred with panchayat raj minister K Jana Reddy at the latter’s residence here on Tuesday and discussed the points that needed to be incorporated into his report highlighting the ‘injustice’ done to Telangana region in the allocation of water.

Irrigation expert R Vidyasagara Rao explained to Damodar, Jana, industries minister J Geeta Reddy and MLC K Yadava Reddy how injustice was done to the region in the allocation of Krishna water. The leaders discussed how the design of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam had been changed to allow more water to flow to Guntur and Prakasam districts from the right canal.

The meeting also discussed the status of Pulichintala project vis-a- vis Pranahita-Chevella and how Seemandhra leaders were trying to prevent bifurcation of the state by creating a fear of water wars breaking out if the state is divided. The leaders discussed how allocation of river waters should be made between the two states in the event of division.

Rajanarasimha is likely to leave for Delhi on July 11 to present the report to the party leaders in advance to enable them to have enough time to read it thoroughly.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister and PCC chief Botcha Satyanaryana too have completed their separate exercises. Telangana protagonists supsect that their reports will be slanted in favour of Samaikyandhra.