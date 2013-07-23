The stage is set for first phase of election to village panchayats in the state on Tuesday in which 5,803 villages are going to polls. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the polls. The polling would begin at 7 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m., after which counting of votes would be taken up.

The collectors have been authorised to take a decision on postponement of the elections keeping in view the severity of the flood situation. Elections to 18 panchayats have been postponed after reports of auctioning of the posts. A fresh notification would be issued, the officials said.