The Fish Prasadam, usually given to asthma patients, was on Sunday administered to a pet dog as well. An Ayyappa devotee brought his pet on his two-wheeler, purchased fingerlings and had fish prasadam administered to the canine. Hundreds of people who witnessed this, were surprised, to say the least.

R Satyamurthy, an ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa and a resident of Bagh Lingampally, brought his pregnant pet dog Savitri in the hope that the fish prasadam would help her deliver puppies without any problem.

“Though four-year-old Savitri is hale and and hearty, I don’t want to risk the life of my daughter (pet dog), so I have decided to administer her the fish prasadam,” he said.

“I wanted to give the medicine to Savitri so that she does not have health problems in future and want the animal to live happily,” Satyamaurthy said.

When someone at the venue referred to Savitri as a dog, he scolded that person and told him to call it Savitri as she is well-mannered than many human beings.

“Though Savitri and I are pure vegetarians, She was forced to take fish prasadam keeping in view the health aspect,” he said. Volunteers, who administer the fish prasadam to people, found it a bit odd and awkward initially but later, managed to successfully administer the medicine to Savitri. He said he will ensure that his pet strictly follows the prescribed diet.

Satyamurthy, who runs a showroom of ACs in Bagh Lingampally, said he had bought the pet in 2009. They both wake up early morning, take bath and sit for the poojas. He has also designed proper clothes for Savitri like a shirt, cap and footwear etc and changes them regularly.

“Wherever I go, I take Savitri along on my vehicle, including on pilgrimages,” he said. He also revealed that in his will, he had left all his property to Lord Ayyappa.