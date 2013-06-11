TSR slaps libel suit on Daggubati

Express News Service By

Rajya Sabha member T Subbarami Reddy on Monday served a legal notice to Parchuru MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Rao for leveling certain charges against him recently.

In his legal notice, Reddy stated that Venkateswara Rao had made baseless allegations to defame him at a press conference held by the latter in Hyderabad on May 30. Venkateswara Rao said that Subbarami Reddy was a fraudster and he sold the cement supplied to him by the state in the black market when he was the contractor of Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

He also alleged that the MP had resorted to several irregularities in various other projects including Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contract and the National Highway project.

He brushed aside the allegations as an attempt to defame him and stated that the cases registered during 1981 and 1982, were found to be false in the court.

Reddy said the allegations against him were highly defamatory. He warned that he would file a defamation suit against the Parchuru MLA for `5 crore if the latter failed to tender an unconditional apology within 10 days.

The legal notice was issued under 12 different charges and mentioned that civil and criminal charges would be levelled against Rao.