Pro-Telangana students today clashed with police on the Osmania University (OU) campus here for the second consecutive day, emanding that they be allowed to take out a rally towards the State Assembly.

Protesting students pelted stones on policemen after they were stopped at the NCC gate on the OU campus, even as police retaliated by firing teargas shells.

Two protesters have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) R Jaya Lakshmi told PTI.

Pro-Telangana activists were planning to take out a rally from the OU campus towards Assembly as a part of the Telangana Joint Action Committee sponsored 'Chalo Assembly' call for June 14 due to delay in formation of Telangana state.

Raising pro-Telangana and anti-police slogans, protesting students were seen trying to pull down the barricades and the barbed wires placed on the OU campus to prevent the agitators from taking out procession/rally.

Pro-Telangana students had also clashed with the police personnel on the OU campus yesterday when they were prevented from taking out a rally in support of the 'Chalo Assembly' protest.

Hyderabad police have denied permission for the 'Chalo Assembly' programme and warned of stern action against those attempting to break the law.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city to ensure that the ongoing session of AP Assembly passes off smoothly.

As many as 17 check-posts have been set up in different parts of the city to keep a tab on vehicles and suspects.

Besides, huge police force from the state and 20 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed within 2 km-radius of the Assembly premises.

Police have also sealed off surrounding areas of the Assembly as a part of the security arrangements.