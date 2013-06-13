Three senior leaders of the Congress on Wednesday called on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu one after the other at his chambers in the Assembly here triggering speculation on their possible motives.

The three leaders are: Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s detractor P Shankar Rao, his new pal JC Diwakar Reddy and Anam Vivekananda Reddy.

Shankar Rao and Diwakar Reddy called on the Leader of the Opposition to seek his help on two different issues, whereas Anam claimed he had met Naidu only to say “hello”.

After meeting Naidu, Diwakar Reddy told some scribes in the Assembly lobbies that he had met his party’s “maternal uncle” to request him to cooperate with the government to discuss people’s issues in the House.

Reddy has of late been calling Naidu his party’s “maternal uncle” since the State government has survived the no-trust motion due to the mercy of the yellow party.

The senior Congress man’s witticism, however, did not go down well with Naidu. Apprehending that Diwakar Reddy’s “witty remark” might give credence to the YSRC and TRS allegations that the Congress and TDP are working hand in glove, he reacted sharply. “How could the Congress leaders come to me and say something different about our meeting to scribes? What right have they got to call on me? Henceforth, no Congress MLA will be allowed into my chambers,” he said.

As per the directive of his boss, TDP MLC YB Rajendra Prasad held a separate press conference and fired salvos at Diwakar Reddy, saying, “Naidu is nobody’s maternal uncle. But, Diwakar Reddy is a real Shakuni Maama for the Congress.”

After hearing of Naidu’s harsh reaction, Diwakar Reddy hurriedly addressed the media at the CLP office. He told scribes that he had called on Naidu to request him to persuade the TRS members not to repeatedly obstruct the proceedings of the House by persistently raising the statehood demand as the issue is now in the Centre’s court.

Meanwhile, Shankar Rao said he had met the TDP chief to seek his support when he speaks in the Assembly on June 14 on the issue of alleged police excesses against him.