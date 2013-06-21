Get this. According to the state government, a part of Kashmir, the Andaman Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands are not a part of India!

In a major goof-up in the eighth class biology textbook, prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a major part of Kashmir, bordering Pakistan, and the two islands have been omitted from a map of the nation. The illustration of the nation’s outline was printed as part of a lesson on the crops in India in the textbook.

“What will the coming generation of children learn if the government disseminates this kind of wrong information to them?” said Venkat Rao, state president of the Andhra Pradesh Upadhyaya Sangham (APUS) at a press conference here on Thursday. Rao added that the association members had met the officials of the state government’s education department and apprised them of the misprint on June 11.