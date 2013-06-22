With floods devastating the Char Dham -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath - in Uttarakand, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to speed up its proposal to construct Pilgrim Amenities Complexes (PACs) at the four pilgrim centres.

It was only last month that the TTD had discussions with the Uttarakhand government to construct the PACs. Now, with the present calamity, the TTD wants to take up the issue on a priority basis.

“Only during last month, we had discussed about the PACs with Uttarakhand chief minister. But now I feel that there is an urgent need to construct PACs to provide shelter to the visiting pilgrims in this famed pilgrim centre circuit ,’’ TTD chairman Kanumuri Bapiraju told the media on Friday after addressing a meeting of sevaks.

“It is heart-rending to see the recent rain and landslides that have claimed hundreds of lives in the pilgrim town of Kedarnath so far,’’ he said.

The TTD Chairman further said that a proposal would be sent to the Uttarakhand government for the construction of one PAC at each of the Chardham centres at a cost of `10 crore each. “The issue will be discussed in the next TTD trust board meeting,” he added.

Before addressing the sevaks, the TTD chairman observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the people who had lost their lives in the floods in Uttarakhand.

Terming the Srivari Seva voluntary service as a rare opportunity for the devotees to serve fellow-devotees, he urged them to render the service wholeheartedly with patience and discipline.

Bapiraju said the Srivari Seva service scheme would be completing 12 years and entering into the 13 anniversary in a grand manner.

Earlier, Tirumala temple deputy EO C Ramana said that over four lakh devotees had participated in Srivari Seva in the past 12 years. Srivari Sevaks from neighbouring states also attended the meeting.