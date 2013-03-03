Describing the revenue department as the mother of all departments, revenue minister N Raghuveera Reddy has said the revenue department is playing an important role in society as 90 per cent of government’s services are directly or indirectly are connected to it.

Inaugurating a Regional Revenue Conference (RRC) here on Saturday, he said a majority of people depended on the services of the revenue department for having their grievances addressed. Of the nearly 1.75 crore representations received through Mee Seeva, 1.2 crore related to the revenue department, he said.

The conference will address issues pertaining to the districts in Telangana _ Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam. The third regional conference will be held at Guntur on March 5 in which officials from seven coastal districts will take part.

A month-long Revenue Sadassulu will be organised from March 9 to April 13 in 27,000 villages across the state.

The government would launch the seventh phase of land distribution programme across the state very soon, the minister said. In the previous phases about 8 lakh acres of land was distributed to the landless.

Chief commissioner of land administration PK Mohanty said the state government was making efforts to provide 171 services through Mee Seva. At present, 98 services are being provided.