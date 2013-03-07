Two land mines were unearthed at Dunnevaripalli in the Appireddygaripalli panchayat in Yerravaripalem mandal in Chandragiri constituency on Wednesday.

The land mines were unearthed just a few days before the visit of chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, along with Union rural development minister Jayaram Ramesh, to launch the Cash Transfer Scheme in the Chandragiri constituency on March 10.

Labourers, who were engaged in road- widening at Yelamanda, found some copper wires while digging the earth and alerted the police.

Piler police circle inspector Parthasarathy and sub-inspector Sahadeva Reddy, after examining the wires, suspected that some explosives might have been hidden under the ground and informed the higher-ups.

A bomb disposal squad, which was sent from Chittoor, dug out the two land mines placed in steel cans and defused them. Local policemen, along with sniffer dogs, thoroughly rummaged the vicinity for any explosives hidden underground. The defused land mines were taken away and kept in a safer place in the Piler police station.

Parthasarathy said that the land mines, one weighing about 6 kg and another 5 kg, were made of high explosives containing gelatin sticks and low explosives containing electric detonators. The explosives are suspected to have been planted by the Maoists who were active in KV Palle and Yerravaripalem mandals on the Kadapa border.

Chittoor district superintendent of police Kanthi Rana Tata and Madanapalle deputy superintendent of police Venkata Raghava Reddy visited the village and examined the land mines unearthed by the police.

Cops in Piler and surrounding mandals launched combing of select areas, particularly the forests, for any more hidden explosives.