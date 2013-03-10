In the wake of Dilsukhnagar blasts that rocked Hyderabad last month, tight security will be put in place at the AP Assembly for its 44-day budget session, which begins Wednesday.

State of the art high resolution cameras will be installed on the Legislative Assembly building to track activities of suspicious persons. The camera, which makes periodic sweeping movements with its lens, will capture images and visuals outside the Assembly premises and even Ravindra Bharathi junction. The camera will be linked to a control room, which will be monitored by police staff.

AP Legislative Assembly Speaker N Manohar held a review meeting with police officials Saturday, and consented to installing the cameras.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anurag Sharma, who already issued orders for imposing restrictions near the Assembly and Council, said central para-military forces and additional forces would be deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Additional traffic police will be deployed to prevent traffic snarls on the stretch of Ravindra Bharathi and Nampally. Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal teams and vehicle scanners will also positioned.

Additional DGP, Law and Order, S A Huda told Express they would install Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) at Legislative Council. Additional DGP of intelligence M Mahender Reddy, additional commissioner of police, traffic, C V Anand and others attended the meeting.

The Budget session will be held in two phases beginning March 13, with the state Budget for 2013-14 scheduled to be presented on March 18. No ordinary visitor will be allowed into the Assembly or the Council during the session, Legislature sources said.