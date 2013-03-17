Telangana Political Joint Action Committee chairman Prof M Kodandaram on Saturday announced that the Sadak Bandh will be organised on March 21 as proposed.

Speaking at a meeting here, Kodandaram made it clear that they were not afraid of bind-over cases and arrests.

He alleged that the state government, using the police, has been making attempts to sabotage the proposed protest. However, he said, the TJAC will go ahead with the Sadak Bandh programme despite all the obstacles.

He appealed to the people to gather in lakhs on National Highway 44, on March 21 as part of ‘Sadak Bandh’ and block the traffic movement so that the world would come to know how strong the desire for a Telangana state was.

Prof. Kodandaram called upon every Telanganaite to join the Sadak Bandh and make it a total success, otherwise the people of the region would teach them a fitting lesson.

It may be mentioned here that Sadak Bandh was proposed to be held on February 24 had been postponed in the wake of twin bomb blasts rocking the Dilsukhnagar area.

Coming down heavily on chief minister N Kiran Kuamr Reddy for his remarks that he would not give a rupee for Telangana, Kodandaram said it was highly undemocratic of him to make such a statement.

Stating that the Congress government has been reduced to a minority in the state, the TJAC chairman demanded the resignation of Kiran Reddy. To strengthen the Telangana movement, he said JAC committees would be formed in each mandal in the region by next month.

TRS district president R Satyanarayana and JAC leader Ashok Kuamr and others were present.