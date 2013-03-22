“I will not compromise on State interests, especially on financial issues,” chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy said here on Thursday.

Intervening in the debate on motion of thanks for the Governor’s speech, Reddy said he did no mistake in finalising Polavaram tenders.

“The lowest bidder quoted `600 crore less for Polavaram works. In the best interests of state, the tender was awarded to the lowest bidder,” he explained and added that he would not compromise on any issue.

Earlier, participating in the debate, Telugu Desam Party’s Tummala Nageswara Rao said though Reddy may be sincere and would not cow down, there were doubts that he was under pressure from the high command concerning the tenders.

Reddy said he would give further clarification in his reply to the debate later.

Tummala alleged that the government had failed in the irrigation, agriculture and power sectors. “I will not blame Reddy’s two-year rule. The nine year Congress rule was mostly responsible for the mess,” he said.

“The Congress government in the state could not claim it was a farmers’ government as around 22,000 farmers committed suicide in the last nine years in state. The Centre failed to provide succour to farmers who lost crops in Neelam cyclone. The share of agriculture in GSDP and foodgrain production have come down. How can the Congress government claim that it was a farmer-friendly government?” Tummala wondered.