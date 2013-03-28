Telugu Desam legislators, who began an indefinite hunger strike at Old MLA Quarters at Hyderguda here on Tuesday, have alleged that the government was trying to impose a huge burden on people in the form of power tariff hike which is expected to net an additional revenue of `13,000 crore to the Discoms in 2013-14.

The legislators moved to the quarters after speaker N Manohar adjourned the Assembly sine die after passage of the AP Appropriation Bill (vote on account) for 2013-14 and continued their protest. “The government could not give a proper answer to the issue we raised. People would teach the Congress government a fitting lesson,” said Payyavula Keshav, who took an active part in the debate in the Assembly on the power crisis, said at the dharna camp on Wednesday.

Later in the day, Telugu Mahila activists burnt power consumption bills issued by the power utilities to consumers at the main gate of the Old MLA Quarters.

CPI and CPM leaders visited the hunger strike camp and expressed their solidarity with the protesters. J Ranga Reddy (CPI) and G Mallesh (CPM) said left parties would support the secular parties in their fight against the anti-people policies of the government.