Elderly couple V Gopal Reddy and Padmavathi woke up on Saturday to hear a shocking news. Their only son was killed in a ghastly road accident in Mozambique in Africa.

For the couple, the news came at a time when they were making efforts to get their son, 30-year-old V Rajini Kumar Reddy, married at the earliest. The entire village of Anjimedu went into a shock on hearing the news of the abrupt end to a Telugu success saga abroad that promised to reach great heights.

Hailing from a poor family in Anjimedu of Erpedu mandal in the district, Rajini Kumar became a successful iron trader in Mozambique in a very short span of time. Rajini Kumar went to Africa about two years ago for a job but soon started his own business there and was running it successfully. After completing his M.Tech, Rajini Kumar worked as a software professional for four years in Chennai and Bangalore before taking up a lucrative job offer in a private company in Mozambique.

“Rajini worked on the job only for a brief period. He later set up his own business of supplying iron for construction purpose,” Gopal Reddy said.

According to the information, on May 2 Rajini Kumar was driving his car when he lost control over the vehicle and hit a truck coming in the opposite direction. Death was instantaneous for Rajini Kumar. The consulate officials passed on the information to the family on Saturday morning.

It was after Rajini Kumar started working that the family’s financial condition improved, locals, who were also shocked by the tragic mishap, said.

“As he got settled in life, we planned to perform his marriage next year or whenever he returns to the country,” an inconsolable Gopal Reddy said.

Gopal Reddy is in consultations with the authorities concerned to get back his son’s body.