Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA and TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao’s son KT Rama Rao has formally invited K Srihari into the party. Rama Rao called on Srihari at the latter’s residence in Warangal on Saturday. The TRS would invite any leader into the party to strengthen the Telangana movement, he said. Srihari submitted his resignation to TDP earlier in the day. Immediately after Srihari sent his resignation, local TRS leaders congratulated him and distributed sweets. Later, Ramarao met Srihari and formally invited him to join TRS. Meanwhile, BJP Warangal leaders Pannala Sriramulu and Premender Reddy also called on Srihari and invited him to join BJP. In all likelihood, Srihari may join TRS in the presence K Chandrasekhara Rao at a meeting to be held in Warangal soon.