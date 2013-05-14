In the wake of the exit of Pawan Kumar Bansal and Ashwani Kumar from the Union Cabinet following charges of corruption and coalgate probe cover-up respectively, the Telugu Desam has upped the ante to see the back of “tainted ministers” in the Kiran Kumar Reddy government.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Governor ESL Narasimhan, Monday evening to submit a memorandum, demanding that he direct Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy to dismiss tainted ministers in his Cabinet along with Minister K Parthasarathy, who was convicted under FEMA by a special court for economic offenses.

He said if the Chief Minister failed to act, the Governor should exercise his powers as the Constitutional head of the State and sack the ministers.

He also urged the Governor to direct the State Government to withdraw financial assistance being extended to the tainted ministers to defend themselves in the Supreme Court.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Chandrababu Naidu said Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy had no moral right to continue in office as he was encouraging ministers involved in corruption. He was quick to add that his party was not seeking the dismissal of the Governor. Reiterating that corruption at every level in the Congress regime had pushed the State back on the development front, the TDP chief said his party’s fight against graft will continue. “Since 2004, the level of corruption in the State has gone up, with the entire regime of YSR exploiting every resource in the name of allotment of lands, mines, SEZs and Jalayagnam. “We moved a no-confidence motion in 2009 against the government and published two factual reports - ‘Raja of Corruption’ and ‘Mining Mafia’ to expose the backdoor methods with which wealth was amassed for YSR’s son Jaganmohan Reddy. We had said illegally amassed wealth of Jagan and his kith and kin was over `1 lakh crore, which is now being proved in the CBI inquiry. If the charge-sheets filed are taken into account, already `43,000 crore worth assets were mentioned and still, a lot of investigation has to be done,” the former chief minister said.

“However, the State Government has chosen not to act against Cabinet ministers involved in corruption. Instead of taking action against Dharmana Prasada Rao, the Governor was persuaded not to accept his resignation. Sabitha Indira Reddy, now Home Minister, who was mines minister during the Obulapuram mines sanctioning, also refuses to step down, though she too figures in the CBI’s charge-sheet as an accused,’’ he added.

The TDP chief wondered how could the State Government misuse public funds to bear the legal expenses of the tainted ministers against whom the Supreme Court had served notices in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed against 26 GOs issued by them. Does the State Government think the CBI is wrong?” he questioned.

Asked about the Governor’s response, he quipped, “He listened to everything but kept silent”. On his future course of action, he said a decision will be taken soon.