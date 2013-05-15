Court drops 2 sections against YJR

Express News Service By

The Special CBI court on Tuesday dropped two sections from the fifth charge sheet that was filed by the CBI against Kadapa MP YS Jaganmohan Reddy in his alleged assets case.

It refused to apply Section 409 of IPC and Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act to Reddy.

The agency named home minister Sabita Indra Reddy as the fourth accused in the fifth chargesheet that was filed on April 8. The first three accused are Jaganmohan Reddy, V Vijay Sai Reddy and Dalmia Cements managing director Puneet Dalmia. They were charged under Sections 120 (B) read with 420 and 409 of IPC and Sections 9 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The CBI said that when Sabita was minister for mines and geology in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy cabinet, she was involved in misusing of office as a public servant in granting limestone mining lease in an extent of 407.05 hectares to Dalmia Cements at Thalamanchipatnam in Mylavaram mandal in Kadapa district in 2008 for a period of 30 years.

In return, Dalmia Cements invested Rs 95 crore in Jagan’s companies, the chargesheet said.

The 60-page chargesheet is supported by 53 documents, which were brought in a metal trunk to the court, and 46 witnesses.