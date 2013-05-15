Home States Andhra Pradesh

Court drops 2 sections against YJR

Published: 15th May 2013 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2013 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

The Special CBI court on Tuesday dropped two sections from the fifth charge sheet that was filed by the CBI against Kadapa MP YS Jaganmohan Reddy in his alleged assets case.

It refused to apply Section 409 of IPC and Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act to Reddy. 

The agency named home minister Sabita Indra Reddy as the fourth accused in the fifth chargesheet that was filed on April 8. The first three accused are Jaganmohan Reddy, V Vijay Sai Reddy and Dalmia Cements managing director Puneet Dalmia. They were charged under Sections 120 (B) read with 420 and 409 of IPC and Sections 9 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The CBI said that when Sabita was minister for mines and geology in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy cabinet, she was involved in misusing of office as a public servant in granting limestone mining lease in an extent of 407.05 hectares to Dalmia Cements at Thalamanchipatnam in Mylavaram mandal in Kadapa district in 2008 for a period of 30 years.

In return, Dalmia Cements invested Rs 95 crore in Jagan’s companies, the chargesheet said.

The 60-page chargesheet is supported by 53 documents, which were brought in a metal trunk to the court, and 46 witnesses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp