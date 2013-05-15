Villages without people’s representatives in the district have have tuned somrthing similar to rudderless ships, observed MLAs Ch Muttyam Reddy and P Kishta Reddy during a District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting held on Tuesday.

They further observed that with village secretaries indulging in corruption and siphoning off the funds meant for the village development, they were not even spending `10 for for drinking water purposes. They accused officials of misusing their power in the absence of elected people’s representatives like sarpanchs at the village level.

They claimed that due to shortage of manpower, two to three villagers were entrusted to one village secretary, who in turn failed to utilise the funds properly even in a single village. In Dubbaka and Mirdodi mandals, all the village funds were drawn and misappropriated by village secretaries. They alleged and demanded a probe into the matter. According to them in Dubbaka mandal alone, `7 crore were misused.

Muttyam Reddy demanded an inquiry into the role of STO in helping the village secretaries in Dubbaka to draw the funds. District Collector A Dinakar Babu responded positively and assured the MLAs that he would conduct an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities.

He said that being the most backward in the district, none of the officials was showing any interest to work there. Stating that district officials had brought the funds based on the 2001 census, TRS MLA Harish Rao said now they should send the proposals based on the latest census figures to the Centre afresh to get the revised funds of Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF).

The meeting unanimously resolved to send proposals worth `13.88 crore for 4,060 works under BRGF to the Centre for the financial year 2013-14.