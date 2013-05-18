The Congress high command is learnt to be weighing the pros and cons of holding early polls to Andhra Pradesh Assembly as well as Lok Sabha in the coming October/November along with the scheduled Assembly elections in four states _ Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi _ as it fears that going to the general election in May 2014 as per the schedule might keep the party on a sticky wicket as party’s prospects might be further damaged by then.

“As there is a feel good factor in the party after its victory in the just-held Karnataka polls, a section of leaders in the AICC are in favour of holding early polls to AP Assembly as well as Lok Sabha as they fear that party’s debacle in the elections in four states _ Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi _ might further lower the morale of the party cadre which might have negative impact on the performance of the Congress in the general election if the polls are held as per schedule,” said a senior Congress leader, who was in Delhi the other day and met his party bosses there.

However, the Congress leadership is equally worried about holding early polls as all the surveys conducted by it recently predicted doom for the party irrespective of the timing of the polls, the leader divulged.

“Following the surveys, our high command is unable to decide whether to go in for early polls or not. There has been extensive discussion on the issue among AICC circles,” the senior leader told Express.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress honorary president YS Vijayalakshmi called upon his party cadres to gear up for early polls to the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

“There has been extensive talk on the possibility of early polls to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha. Even Jagan is of the opinion that the Congress leadership might opt for early polls somewhere in November and December. So, all of you mingle with people and extensively take up tours in your constituencies to win the hearts of people so as to make our party sweep the ensuing polls,” Vijayalakshmi said here on Friday.