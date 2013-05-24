In a relief to industrialists, the state government on Thursday exempted payment of electricity duty on captive generation of energy for self consumption. Amidst power shortage industrialists are opting for captive generation of power and paying Rs 25 paise per unit towards electricity duty. Now, industrialists need not pay 25 paise as per the state government’s orders issued here on Thursday.

But the condition is that the power produced by industrialists should be utilised fully for own consumption and not sold to the grid.

Several writ petitions filed by industrialists challenging the imposition of the electricity duty on power generated by them are pending before the High Court.

Various industrial organisations are constantly requesting the government to withdraw the levy of electricity duty of 25 paise per unit.

In view of the power shortage, industries are permitted only 60 per cent of their demand which is resulting in a loss of production and industries are forced to declare some days as power holidays in a week.

Moreover, captive power comes at a high cost and is normally used only during shortage by HT consumers and industries. Therefore, the government decided to exempt captive power generating units from paying electricity duty in respect of the power generated and consumed by them.

This is subject to the condition that the electricity generated shall be utilised fully only by them and subject to the result of the batch of writ petitions pending before the High Court.