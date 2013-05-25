Parties go for pre-poll SWOT analysis

The major political parties in the state appear to have gone into SWOT analysis before they lead cadres into the electoral battle, with local body polls scheduled from June.

Congress, TDP, YSRC and TRS have started making a careful analysis of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT).

The Congress, which sounded the poll bugle by holding a wide-ranging meeting of the party here on Wednesday, started identifying its strengths and weaknesses at the grass-roots by taking feedback on the implementation of various welfare schemes from its cadres across the state.

PCC chief Botcha Satyanarayana directed heads of District Congress Committees (DCCs) to send him comprehensive reports on the position of various parties vis-a-vis Congress in rural and urban areas across the state to chalk out an electoral strategy to capture the maximum number of local bodies.

He has set up a cell headed by former Youth Congress president PJR Sudhakar Babu to compile reports based on the feedback.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu too has started looking at his party’s shortcomings so as to fare well in the elections to local bodies, which are seen as a gateway to winning the next general elections.

Naidu, whose party has so far focused on undertaking protests on general issue like corruption and price hike, has asked the cadre to identify local problems to launch agitations against the government.

He has asked his party units in various districts to send detailed reports on these issues, along with internal squabbles in the party before the biennial Mahanadu, slated for May 27 and 28.

Naidu wants to give a clear direction to party workers at the Mahanadu on how to go about in the ensuing elections.

Meanwhile, YSRC and TRS are into identifying their limitations and drawbacks vis-a-vis their rivals.

YSRC honorary president Vijayamma is concentrating on making peace between the warring groups in the party, whereas TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has started poaching leaders from other parties.

LINE OF REASONING

Politicians who exhibited their tongue-lashing skills all these days by heaping choicest abuses on rivals, appear to have given it a break and got into introspection. From chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to TRS leader Eatela Rajender, every key politico is now immersed in ‘soul-searching’ in the run-up to polls. In an indirect reference to the exit of former MP Rumandla Ramachandriah from the TRS, Rajender said the TRS too was a political party which was witnessing some rumblings on the issue of party nominations for the ensuing polls. His party would introspect over the issue, he said. While chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy did a recap of his government’s performance at the Congress convention a couple of days ago, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was said to be analysing the mistakes committed by him when he was in power.