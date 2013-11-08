APNGOs president P Ashok Babu has said that they sought the appointment of President Pranab Mukherjee to press their demand to keep the state united.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, after meeting chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, Ashok Babu said that they would visit Delhi on November 10, 11 and 12 to meet national leaders.

APNGOs will organise a meeting in Hyderabad on November 16 to explain that the Group of Ministers (GoM) was just an eye wash. They will organise Rytu Garjana in Guntur on November 17 to explain the farmers that how they would be deprived of irrigation water once the state was divided.

Ashok Babu said that they brought several issues of the employees to the notice of the chief minister.

He said that certain provisions in the proposed health cards for employees were not acceptable to them. “The chief minister assured us that he would consult the officials on health cards again,” he said.

The APNGO leader said that some Seemandhra employees were yet to get two months salary advance for the strike period.

He urged the chief minister to sanction interim relief (IR) to the government employees, as the announcement of PRC was being delayed.