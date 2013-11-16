Karimnagar Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar has urged the GOM on state bifurcation to take into consideration the verdict of the High Court that there was no need to amend Article 371D for dividing the state.

In a letter to the GOM here on Friday, Prabhakar said that the AP high Court, in an emphatic judgement on Oct 8, had said that Article 371 D was not an obstacle but it was ignored by the ministry, perhaps by mistake. He recalled deputy chief minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha appending the High Court judgment with his representation to the GOM on Nov 12.

The Karimnagar MP urged the GOM to find incorrectness of the advice of the law ministry if what is reported in media is true and proceed further with the exercise of powers under Article 3 and create a new state of Telangana.

Prabhakar, quoting the judgment on constitutional validity of the Article 3 itself, said that it, as petitioner had argued, would not hit the basic structure of the Constitution, since it is part of basic structure.

The petitioner had argued that bifurcation should not be done invoking Article 3 since the Article itself impinged on basic structure of the Constitution.

The court had said: Article 3 has been designed in such a way that enables the Parliament essentially to maintain the concept of federalism as it provides for separating or joining for reorganisation of the states.

On the question of if Article 371D would prevent exercise of powers under Article 3 (division of the state), the Karimnagar MP said that it was an enabling provision in part XXI under the title “temporary transitional and special provisions.” The Supreme Court in Chief Justice of AP vs LVA Dikshitulu case explained the object of enacting 371D provision.

The provision has been made in order to give special privilege to the state of AP and it is not intended to give any overriding effect over other provisions of the Constitution.

Referring to another contention of the petitioner that in the event the state was bifurcated under Article 3, the objective enshrined in Article 371D will be frustrated and rendered nugatory, the Bench said “it did not find any merit in this submission. We are of the view that the whole object of introducing this article is to provide safeguards in the interests of the region of AP. In the event the state is bifurcated by the Parliament, ultimately, it is for the Parliament to take measures for reframing the same provision with suitable amendment or deleting altogether.”

Prabhakar said that the court minced no words in using the expression ‘absolutely absurd’ to describe the contention of the petitioner that so long as Article 371D was in force, no steps could be taken under Article 3.

The bench further said: “We are of the view that Article 3 of the Constitution operates in a different field and for different purpose and there is no nexus even remotely with each other. The court described as absolutely absurd the contention of the petitioner that so long as Article 371D was in force, no steps could be taken under Article 3 of the Constitution for forming a new state.