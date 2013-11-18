Apathy of the officials has become a boon to the sand mafia in the district as they are violating all the rules and regulations laid down by the government in digging sand from the river bed and selling it at high prices.

Though the contract period of 28 sand reaches in the district has expired, the mafia is looting the white gold by using earthmovers during night time.

While illegal quarrying of sand is a naked truth, the officials of Mines and Geology, Ground Water, Revenue and police departments are maintaining silence in this regard.

At present District Water Management Agency (DWAMA) is looking after the sand reaches in the district. The officials are not in a position to initiate action against illegal sand quarrying due to various reasons.

One of the main reasons is the nexus between some political leaders and the illegal sand quarrying. The sand mafia is transporting sand from the district to far off places as the demand for Godavari sand is high because of its good quality for construction.

Illegal sand quarrying is rampant in 10 villages of Atreyapuram mandal. During night time, the mafia is digging sand and transporting it to the shore through boats and from there through lorries. Lolla, Ryali, Rajavaram, Pulidindia, Velicheru, Vasanthavada, Ankampalem, Vadapalem and Merlapalem villages in the mandal are the hub for illegal sand quarrying.

The sand mafia is laying roads in the river bed openly to transport sand by lorries. As the administration miserably failed to control the illegal sand quarrying, more people are selling a lorry-load of sand at `10,000.

Recently, the officials seized 10,000 bags of sand from Kumari Talkies sand ramp in the city, which is a glaring example of the illegal sand quarrying.

As there is heavy demand for sand, some bigwigs and political leaders are also participating in the sand auctions through their henchmen. In turn, the government is also earning crores of rupees through sand auctions.

Meanwhile, the district collector Neethu Prasad directed the DWAMA project director to initiate steps to issue notifications for open auction to the sand reaches.