YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s plan to meet all national political party leaders and build opinion against division of AP received a boost with the special CBI court on Tuesday allowing him to travel to Kolkota and Lucknow.

On Monday, the court dismissed his plea for a blanket permission for visiting all the states. Jagan will be going to Kolkota on November 20 and meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Similarly, he would be visiting Lucknow on November 21 to meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

As separate state demands are gaining momentum in both West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, Jagan is of the opinion that the two chief ministers would extend their support for halting bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

He had high hopes on both the leaders, especially Mamata Banerjee. She was successful in curbing the Gorkhaland movement and kept the state united by providing special status and packages to the region. As Akhilesh was also against further division of his Uttar Pradesh, Jagan is of the opinion that Samajwadi Party, which has a sizeable number of MPs in the Lok Sabha, could reverse the Centre’s decision on Andhra Pradesh bifurcation.

Jagan is also planning to meet Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and other non-Congress chief ministers. Recently, during his visit to Delhi, Jagan met BJP president Rajnath Singh, CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury to explain why creation of Telangana state is not good for the country.

Jagan, whose electoral prospects depend to a large extend upon the success of Samaikyandhra agitation, is trying to project himself as a true advocate of united AP.