The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana appears headed for a split, with the senior party leaders in the region planning to float a new party dubbed Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) ahead of the 2014 general and Assembly elections.

According to sources, party senior leaders Devender Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod, among others, are behind this move. They have reportedly concluded that this is the only way to save the party in the soon-to-be-formed Telangana state. The also feel that the top leaders of the party, all hailing from Seemandhra region, will convert the party into a national party after the 2014 general and Assembly elections.

The sources pointed out that in every election since 1986, the TDP has been bagging more seats than all the other parties in the Adilabad district. But now it has become difficult to maintain the trend and this has become evident in the recently-held panchayat elections, in which the party secured the third place.

This decline in the party’s popularity in the Adilabad district in particular and Telangana in general is attributed by its leaders from the region to the U-turn made by party president Chandrababu Naidu on the Telangana statehood issue after supporting the same in 2009 after the statement made by former Union home minister in Parliament on December 9 that year that the Centre would take steps to create a separate Telangana state. They feel that he has further alienated the party from the people of Telangana by stridently opposing the July 30 Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution on the formation of Telangana. On the other hand, he was egging on TDP Seemandhra leaders like Payyavula Kesav and others to file petitions in the Supreme Court against the formation of Telangana, adding fuel to fire as far the people of Telangana are concerned.

The feel that in the last four and half years, the TDP’s image in the district has been dented. In this context, it is being pointed out that senior party leaders like Mudhole MLA and former Union minister Venugopala Chary, former minister Boda Janardhan, , Gone Hanumant Rao and several other senior leaders have left the party and joined other parties. Now the constituency in- charges are also reportedly planning to leave the party for greener pastures.