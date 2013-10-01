The YSRC is planning Samaikya Sankharavam, a massive public meeting, here any day between Oct 15 and 20 to strengthen its united AP credentials.

“We want Telangana, Andhra and Rayalaseema. We want all of us to live together,” YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a press conference here Monday. The exact date of the meeting will be announced soon. Refuting allegations of a deal with the Congress, he said his options were open. “I am secular and want all secular forces to come together. The Communists and the JD (U) are there besides the UPA and NDA,” he said.

Indicating that he may not be averse to supporting the NDA, he felt BJP’s PM candidate Narendra Modi should take the lead in bringing all “secular forces” together. “I belong to the present day generation. Let all of us live peacefully,” Jagan said.