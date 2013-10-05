A Tamil Nadu policeman was injured during a search operation in a town in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, when suspected terrorists hiding in a house opened fire Saturday, police said.



A police party from neighbouring Tamil Nadu was conducting the operation following information about presence of suspected terrorists in a house in Puttur town, as they came under fire from the suspects in the house.



Police forces from both the states have surrounded the house and efforts to flush out the suspects is still on. Senior police officials from both the states have rushed to the spot.



A senior police officer in Hyderabad said personnel from OCTOPUS, the anti-terror wing of the Andhra Pradesh Police, were being sent to Puttur.



The Tamil Nadu Police launched a search operation in the residential area early Saturday and are reported to have recovered a gun and two bombs.