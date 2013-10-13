Amidst all the public posturing over bifurcation, political leaders are slowly beginning to find the right places to park themselves for the 2014 elections.

The YSR Congress Party is expected to have two more entrants on Sunday _ industrialist Raghurama Raju and former MP Balasowri. Raju, with varied business interests, mainly in the power sector, belongs to the family of Siris Raju and is brother-in-law of Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao. He is likely to be the YSRCP candidate from the Narsapur Lok Sabha constituency in West Godavari district.

Balasowri, former MP from Tenali and who belongs to the Kapu community, unsuccessfully contested in 2009 on Congress ticket from Narsaraopet. He lost by a narrow margin of around 2,000 votes. In the next election, he intends to fight from the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, currently being represented by Rayapati Sambasiva Rao of the Congress. Rayapati has met TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at his fasting camp in Delhi recently but it is still not clear if he will contest the next election. If he prefers to stay away, it is possible that the TDP may field one of his family members from Guntur.

The Telugu Desam is also expecting Congress flock in Kurnool to move into its fold. Speculation is rife that minister TG Venkatesh could be the TDP candidate for the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat and his son may contest the Assembly seat.

Former minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy, who represents Nandyal, is also likely to join the TDP and so is former MP Gangula Pratap Reddy. If Pratap Reddy joins the TDP, he will take on Shobha Nagi Reddy, currently with YSRCP, in Allagadda.