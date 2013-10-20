Yet another public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court on the issue of state’s bifurcation.

Petitioner Kesari Haranath, secretary to Forum for Better Vikrama Simhapuri Society of Nellore, requested the court to direct the secretary to the ministry of home affairs to furnish copy of the Justice Srikrishna Committee’s report in toto, including Chapter 8, to the MPs, MLAs and MLCs concerned and make them to have a fair discussion on it in Parliament and Assembly before a bill is introduced in Parliament for formation of separate Telangana state.

“The Chapter 8 of the report has not been disclosed to public representatives till date. It was reported in some newspapers that the committee, in its 8th chapter, warned about rise in Maoist activities in the region if its made a state,” he said. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.