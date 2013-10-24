Even as some Seemandhra Congress lawmakers are heading for Delhi to make last-ditch efforts to delay the process of state bifurcation by pleading with President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday to intervene in the matter, their peers in the Union Cabinet have decided to seek a fair deal for Seemandhra.

Recently, they submitted a memorandum to the Group of Ministers set up to look into the process of bifurcation.The Union ministers dropped “United Andhra”, and instead, urged the GoM to do justice to the residuary state of AP. The following are their pleas:

UT status: The entire area falling under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) should be made a Union Territory without any time limit, along with the corridors as mentioned in Sri Krishna Committee report to have geographical connectivity with Seemandhra.

Appropriate legal and administrative measures should be taken for the smooth functioning of governments of both states from Hyderabad for 10 years during which period the city will be the common capital.

Bhadrachalam: Boundaries of Telangana and Seemandhra states must be determined with reference to electoral constituencies, judicial and statutory bodies. Those areas, like Bhadrachalam, which are in Telangana now and were once part of the erstwhile Andhra state should be given back.

Safety: An effective mechanism should be set up to protect the rights of all Seemandhra people who live in Telangana, including Hyderabad.

New capital: The Centre should give a grant of Rs 20,000 crore every year to Seemandhra till the new capital is built, for construction of administrative structures. Incentives: Special incentives and tax concessions must be given to Seemandhra state on the pattern of special and hill states for attracting investment for a period of 20 years.

Financial Aid: Financial aid is needed to establish new institutions, infrastructure and industries like metro rail, IIT, IIM, Central University, AIIMS and some PSUs.

Backward Areas: Special backward regions development package must be given, along with an industrial zone covering Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts with a focus on export oriented NTFP (Non-timber Forest Produce) and jute, coconut and cashew-based industries.

Safeguards for irrigation:

A river valley authority should be established for sharing of river waters between the two proposed states.

A mechanism should be set up for the management of Srisailam project. On similar lines, a mechanism must be established for ensuring release of water from RDS into Thungabhadra river for meeting the drinking water and irrigation requirements of Kurnool district.

All impediments should be removed in the process of declaring Polavaram as a national project. Dummagudem and Nagarjuna Sagar Tail Pond projects should also be accorded national status for assured water supply to Krishna delta.