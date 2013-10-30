The present ompensation payable to farmers for crop loss is inadequate and it needs to be increased, Union Minister K Chiranjeevi said on Wednesday.

After inspecting cotton fields near Burada village in Regidi Amadalavalasa mandal, he stated that he would make efforts to raise the compensation after consultations with the Centre.

Several crops were covered under crop insurance schemes, but cotton was not covered and hence cotton growers would not get insurance due to loss caused by floods and other natural calamities, he said, assuring cotton growers that he would make efforts to get cotton crop insured.

He said that around 1,000 irrigation tanks in the district were breached due to heavy rains and about 1 lakh acres of crops were damaged by flood.

The government would help farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains he said, assuring farmers that he would also take up the issue of loan waiver with the government.