Justice B Chandrakumar visits Gurukula school

High Court Judge justice B Chandrakumar has said dedication, commitment and hard work are helpful to achieve goals. He visited the Gurukula school run by the tribal welfare department at Etipaka village in Khammam district on Sunday and addressed the students.

Justice Chandra Kumar has advised the students to hone their skills in personality development and set a target. He said knowledge belongs to all and any student can gain knowledge and develop with sincerity, commitment and hard work. He exhorted the students to inculcate patriotism and do social service.

ITDA, Bhadrachalam project director G Veera Pandian has thanked the judge. Incharge district judge Chiranjeevi Rao, fourth additional district judge Kalyana Rao were present.