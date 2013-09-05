With no signs of a return to normalcy in sight in Seemandhra and Telangana/United Andhra protagonists heading for a showdown on September 7, the Centre seems to be merrily indulging in “mind games” on the issue of bifurcation.

A day after reports from Delhi triggered speculation that Hyderabad could be made a union territory, the question being debated is whether it was just a trial balloon floated to douse Seemandhra fires and test reaction in Telangana or a genuine move. As expected, Telangana leaders vehemently opposed the idea and even their Seemandhra counterparts aren’t giving it much importance.

On Wednesday, TRS leaders held a presser in Delhi and described the UT move, if there was one, as part of an attempt to give a “mutilated Telangana” instead of the one promised in the CWC resolution.

On the other hand, by publicly posturing for UT status to Hyderabad, Seemandhra leaders seem to be entertaining the hope that they would at least succeed in compelling the Centre to bring such crucial subjects as law and order and revenue in the city under a neutral cadre or Centre’s control. Various theories are being propounded in this connection considering that the MIM as well as Congress leaders of Hyderabad are dead against the city being made a UT.

One of them is that even if Hyderabad is made a UT, it will be like Puducherry which also has an assembly in place. In such a scenario, the Congress hopes it will be able to bring on board its own leaders and MIM. The other theory is that since Hyderabad is going to be a joint capital for 10 years, it would make sense to have a common Governor for both the states and vest control of law and order and revenue with him.

Slowly but surely, Seemandhra Congress leaders, according to a senior minister from North Coastal region, are veering round to the view that it is time to change public discourse from Samaikyandhra to Hyderabad and package for Andhra/Rayalaseema post-bifurcation.

“There is no point in chasing a demand that is unlikely to be met. Moreover, Congress is already routed in Seemandhra and as sincere partymen we cannot allow it to be decimated even in Telangana by continuing to press for Samaikyandhra. Time has come for a middle path,” a senior minister said.

Overall, the impression one gets is that confusion is reigning all around in the corridors of power in Delhi. A senior MP from Andhra aptly summed it up thus: “The Chief Minister is here for two days and he is meeting whoever he wants to. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is here for more than a week holding parleys with whoever he wants to. We are meeting all those involved in this decision just as the MPs from Telangana are also doing so. Amidst all this, the Antony committee is doing its work while the Home Ministry officials are engaged in their work. We are hoping that we will delay the process just as T leaders are confident it will be completed within the specified time.”