YSRC leader Sharmila, who is on her ‘Samaikya Shankharavam’ bus yatra, tasted the wrath of the Samaikyandhra agitators in the district on Thursday. She was booed by the protestors, who gathered for the ‘Laksha Jana Garjana’ programme at Pamidi, with ‘go back’ slogans.

Blaming the politicians responsible for the present turmoil in the state, the agitators raised ‘Go back’ slogans without allowing her to speak. After facing such a bitter experience, Sharmila headed to Kurnool district without addressing the gathering.

She addressed public meetings at Dhone, Veldurthi and Kurnool on the fourth day of her bus yatra.

Speaking at a public meeting at Kondareddy Buruju in Kurnool town, Sharmila demanded that the Centre should reconsider its decision on state bifurcation issue as it had failed to render equal justice to all regions.

She lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the Congress high command for the decision to split the state without taking into consideration the sentiments of Seemandhra people.

She reiterated that the TDP was enacting dramas through its MLAs and MPs and betraying the people of Seemandhra. Both the TDP and the Congress are indulging in cheap politics, she said.

The YSRC leader alleged that the Congress is playing vote bank politics to divide the state and that YSR’s popular schemes like 108, Arogya Sree and 104 were slowly disappearing.

Party MLAs Shobha Nagireddy, Y Balanagi Reddy, former MP Bhuma Nagireddy, former MLC SV Mohan Reddy and others accompanied her.