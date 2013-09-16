Home States Andhra Pradesh

Villagers axe forest officer to death

A forest range officer was killed and nine of his colleagues injured in an attack by villagers at Nallavelli village in Dharpelli mandal of Nizamabad district on Sunday early in the morning.

Published: 16th September 2013

According to Nizambad SP K V Mohan Rao, acting on a tip-off about illegal cultivation in forest land, Dharpelli forest range officer M Gangaiah, 40, along with his staff, rushed to K K Thanda around 12.30 am and asked the villagers, numbering around 28, to desist from doing so.

Heated arguments ensued between the two sides. The villagers, in a fit of range, attacked Gangaiah and nine of his team members with sticks and axes. Gangaiah, who received a head injury, died on the spot while others escaped with minor injuries. Before attacking them, the villagers threw chilly powder into their eyes.

Mohan Rao and other officials visited the village a few hours later and inquired into the incident. The forest department staff staged a dharna with the body of Gangaiah, demanding stringent action against the accused.

“We have identified about 28 villagers, who attacked the forest staff and killed the officer. Three suspects have been taken into custody and we have formed a special team to nab the others,” the SP told Express.

The police have also seized a tractor and a few autos and cycles. The accused have been booked under the Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act 1982, SC/ST Atrocity Act, Unlawful Activities Act and others.

