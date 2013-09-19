With Congress leaders from either side of the divide trying to persuade their party high command to take a decision of their favour over bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi is going to witness a showdown again between the two groups.

Seemandhra Congress lawmakers, who are aggressive in their efforts to stall the T-process have decided to strike as the AICC leadership is unable to take forward the T-process even after 50 days since the announcement of CWC’s decision.

As a part of their efforts, the Seemandhra leaders have sought appointments with the prime minister and Sonia Gandhi to put forward their argument.

The leaders, who met Union minister Veerappa Moily and Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, are likely to meet Sushil Kumar Shinde and Digvijaya Singh on Thursday.

“We will continue our efforts to persuade our high command till we achieve our goal. Till then we have decided to stay put in Delhi,” Ananta Venkatarami Reddy, told Express over phone.

On the other hand, the T-Congress leaders are planning to meet the high command on Sept 22 in Delhi to to fast-track the process.

Following the claims of their Seemandhra counterparts that the T-process would not be taken forward till Antony committee submits its report, the Telangana Congress leaders are now planning to visit Delhi on Sept 22.

The T-Congress leaders led by deputy chief minister C Damodara Rajanarasimha are likely to meet AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to explain them the problems that would arise if the T-process is further delayed.

In fact, the reported comment of the chief minister, when some Seemandhra leaders met him here on Tuesday, that the Cabinet note on Telangana was not ready yet and it would take at least three weeks before it is presented to the Union Cabinet made the Telangana leaders jittery.