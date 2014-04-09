Manakondur, which is just 12 km away from the district headquarters of Karimnagar, suffers mainly from lack of proper irrigation facilities. There are canals designed long ago and the lands at the tail-end do not get water. The linings of Kakatiya canal which flows through the constituency are aged and there is an urgent need for repair and modernisation of irrigation facilities for catering to the needs of farmers.

Another pressing problems is Nedunuru power plant of 2100 mw capacity, for which the foundation stone was laid in 2010 by the then chief minister K Rosaiah. The works pertaining to it are yet to be grounded.

Land acquisition for the project has been completed, but the displaced were paid inadequate compensation and the farmers, who lost their valuable lands, demand more. Many had parted with their lands expecting jobs and much needed power to their region, but with the project not getting grounded, there is an increasing unrest among the people of the constituency.

“When the project was proposed and foundation stone laid, we were very happy. Leaders had assured employment to locals. But the proposed project had not started and we have nowhere to go,” V Tirupati, a ITI (electrical) student in Manakondur, said.

People of the constituency demand that political parities include allocation of gas to Nedunuru project in their respective election manifestos. Rajiv Rahadari stretches across the constituency, but has no parking lots and no proper dividers, as no efforts were made to acquire the required land.

Lack of parking lots makes lorries and other vehicles being parked on the roadside, which often results in road mishaps and loss of life. Voters of these Assembly segment demand that the issue be solved without further delay.

There is also demand for own building for the Kendriya Vidyala, presently running from a rented premises.

Sitting MLA: Arepalli Mohan

Party: Congress

Votes polled: 45,304

Margin of victory: 2,172

Runner-up: Voraganti Anand

Party: TRS

Votes polled: 43,132

Total electors: 2,00,944

Men: 1,00544

Women: 1,00400

Poll percentage: 70.27

Total votes polled: 1,41,094

No of contestants: 12

Men: 12

Women: 0

No of polling stations: 243

Avg electors per polling station: 827