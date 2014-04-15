Lack groundwater, employment opportunities and educational institutions are pressing problems that people of Vikarabad Assembly constituency have been facing over the years. Agriculture is the main economic activity for a majority of people in the constituency. In absence of canals and water tanks, people rely on wells and other water sources to irrigate their lands.

With limited supply of water and electricity 80 percent of of the farmers are finding agriculture tough, says B Narasimhulu Gupta of Mominpet. “Because of black rock formation, there is very little groundwater. So, the option of borewells is also ruled out. We rely on wells for water, but they dry up in summer,” adds a farmer of the same village.

A resident of Vikarabad, A Veeresham points out that though Manjeera water pipeline has been laid, because of some glitches, the water is not supplied through the pipeline. “The pipeline did not come as a relief. The mandal depends on the old Shiv Sagar lake for drinking water. However, over the years, the extent of the lake has been shrinking, while population increased,” says Veeresham,

Unemployment is another issue that is plaguing the constituency. “There are no industries here to provide livelihood. Because of this, people migrate to Mumbai or Hyderabad to work as laborers,” he explains.

The region does not have a government degree college, but only an aided college. Students have no other option but to join private colleges.