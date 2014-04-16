The internal rift between the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s family and actor NTR Jr, grandson of party founder N T Rama Rao, seems to be widening as the LS polls are fast approaching.

Giving strength to this argument, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, during his ongoing campaign for the TDP in Seemandhra, is making light of the non-appearance of NTR Jr in the TDP’s electioneering.

“We will not persuade anybody to campaign for the party. Whoever is with the party can join in for the campaign without waiting for the invitation,” was the terse reply from Naidu’s heir apparent Lokesh, when scribes and TDP workers asked him about the absence of

NTR Jr in the TDP’s campaign trail. Lokesh also tried to ruffle Jr NTR’s feathers by saying that Gudiwada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani had done good to the TDP by leaving it and joining the YSRC.

Nani is a close confidante of NTR Jr. His keeping NTR’s photos on the flex boards of the YSRC in fact invited the wrath of the TDP leadership at that time.

Against this backdrop, some say the latest potshots of Lokesh at Nani could be aimed at the young actor.

Hurting the fragile relationship between the TDP chief’s family and NTR Jr, some fans of the actor on Monday night staged a dharna in Nalgonda district.

TDP contestant Vangala Swamy Goud from Huzur Nagar Assembly segment in the district got some campaign stickers printed that did not have a picture of NTR Jr but had those of Naidu, Balakrishna and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Annoyed fans of NTR Jr set fire to the posters and staged a counter dharna. Police intervention saved the situation from turning violent.

In the wake of growing differences between the TDP leadership and NTR Jr, party leaders and cadre express doubts on the possibility of the filmstar campaigning for the party this time.