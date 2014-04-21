Hailing from a nondescript village of Jingeru in Pedana mandal of Krishna district, she has made a mark in Journalism by running an international English language magazine called ‘World Reflections’. This post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from the famed Jamia Milia University, Ishwarya Lakshmi (Jai Samaikyandhra Party), is in the fray for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat along with high-profile industrialist Koneru Rajendra Prasad (YSRC), transport tycoon Kesineni Nani (TDP) and the scion of a family with a strong political background Devineni Avinash (Congress).

Unlike her competitiors who are either seasoned politicians or are backed by enormous financial resources, the journalist-turned-politician is banking on the Samaikyandhra sentiment to contest the elections.

Ishwarya Lakshmi’s magazine deals with economic development, trade agreements, investment issues and bilateral relations among others.

“As a part of my magazine work, I have visited about 55 countries and helped many governments and MNCs on various issues. I keep in touch with heads of nations and the UN organisation. With my connections and exposure, I will work for the development of Vijayawada by bringing new investments and setting up new industries,” she says, putting up a brave front despite being a political novice. She says she has decided to enter politics as she was hurt by the manner in which Andhra Pradesh was divided and her top priorities include providing a job to every household and developing Vijayawada economically.

JSP chief Kiran Kumar Reddy and former Vijayawada MP Lagadapati Rajagopal’s valiant efforts to keep AP united have inspired Lakshmi to take a plunge into politics, she said.