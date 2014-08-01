HYDERABAD: The cash-starved government of Andhra Pradesh is all set to increase of the market value of lands in cities and towns of the state from August 1. The revenue department has proposed a hike of 20-30 percent.

According to sources, revenue minister KE Krishna Murthy has already cleared the proposal and the file has been sent to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for approval who is expected to clear it by Thursday.

With the proposed direct hike in land values, the registration fee and stamp duty will also increase proportionately bringing in more revenue to the department of registration and stamps. The government is expecting to generate a revenue of more than `4,000 crore per annum with the proposed hike, sources said.

Andhra Pradesh has been divided into four zones by the stamps and registration department and each zone has been set a target for revenue generation.

Before increasing the market value, the registrations and stamps department was asked to frame guidelines to determine the percentage of hike, the sources added.

The commissioner and inspector general of registrations and stamps had issued instructions to all the deputy inspector generals not to simple rely of the proposals sent by the district-level officers but collect field maps of urban areas, inspect them personally to identify growth pockets and proportionally propose the hike, the sources said.

As a result of the government’s decision, prices of house sites and apartments will increase in cities and towns of the state. The middle-class will be deprived of an opportunity to purchase lands on the outskirts as the hike will be applicable to those areas as well.

“The government is trying to bring the land value close to the market value to net the highest possible revenue through stamp duty,” an official in the revenue department said.

With land values in cities like Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam escalating in anticipation of investments, the government is expecting high revenues from these cities.

Dearer Land

House sites, apartments to cost more

Lands on outskirts also to be more expensive

Registration, stamp duty also to go up

Naidu expected to give approval today