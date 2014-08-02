VISAKHAPATNAM: After China, it is Indian students in large number who apply for the US visa, said Anna Z Kephart, one of the officials from the US Consulate General at GITAM University here Friday. She said that the legitimate students from all over the world are welcome to pursue their higher education in the US.

During a visit to the university for creating awareness on the US visa processing, Kephart along with another US Consulate General officer Anuradha Selvarajan interacted with the officials and the students. She said that the cost of US education per annum is around 16,000-45,000 US dollars and also advised students to choose an accredited and the US government-recognised universities carefully. Kephart also said that the US Consulate did not give any permission to any private consultants for visa processing. “If any student submits fake documents to the US consulate, they will not only become ineligible for a visa but also end up in jail,” she added. The US Consul officials also interacted with GITAM vice-chancellor G Subrahmanyam who briefed them about the university’s academic collaborations with several US universities.