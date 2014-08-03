Team for Navy Cross Country Championship

Express News Service By

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Eastern Naval Command Cross Country Championship 2014-15 which was held at the Naval Air Station INS Dega, was won by the Fleet B Team in Visakhapatnam here Saturday. Team A were the runners-up.

The 12 km race was won by P Das, Leading Topass of Fleet A Team, while RK Chauhan, the Petty Officer of Fleet B Team was the runner-up.

All ENC ships and establishments took part in the event that also was aimed at selecting the team that would represent the ENC at the Navy Cross Country Championship to be held later this year. The race was flagged off by Captain Shobhit Srivastava, CO, INS Dega. Captain Srivastava gave away prizes to individual winners and trophies to the winning and the runner-up teams.