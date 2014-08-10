Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Seeks Proposals for World Class Hospitals

Chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu has asked the district administration to prepare a detailed report for setting up hospitals of international standards in Visakhapatnam and make the city a destination for medical tourism.

Published: 10th August 2014

ANAKAPALLE: Chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu has asked the district administration to prepare a detailed report for setting up hospitals of international standards in Visakhapatnam and make the city a destination for medical tourism.

Addressing a review meeting here Saturday, he directed collector N Yuvaraj to prepare a project report for establishing Botanical Gardens at Araku with the help of ITDA-Paderu and stressed the need for expanding the coffee plantations in Paderu agency area.

Expressing concerns over the low yield of crops in the district, he asked the officials to conduct a study and prepare a report citing the reasons for the same.

He told the APIIC officials to list out all the industrial layouts laid by the corporation and send it to him at the earliest.

Later, he interacted with the locals and participated in a road show from Tallapalem to Yelamanchili. Addressing the gathering between Tallapalem and Yelamanchili, Naidu assured to help those who lost their lands and houses in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and promised to upgrade the 30-bedded hospital in Yelamanchili to 100 beds.

After visiting Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Upamaka village, he interacted with the villagers. He directed the district collector to prepare estimations for constructing 30 cottages near the temple and developing the village as a tourist spot. Ministers, MLAs, MPs and officials were present.

