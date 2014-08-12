HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet appears to have decided to adopt a twopronged approach to refute the argument of its Telangana counterpart on contentious issues such as investing governor with powers on Hyderabad as well as to present its case on the same issues before the Centre in a powerful manner. As part of this strategy, the AP government is trying to begin a dialogue with its TS counterpart over vexatious issues. At the same time, it would formally lodge a complaint against the TS government’s attitude with President Pranab Mukherjee, Union government and governor ESL Narasimhan to plead with them to ensure that the TS government obey the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act-2014. The Cabinet, which met at the Lake View Guest house here on Monday, while condemning the TS government’s attitude over investing governor with powers over Hyderabad, the Cabinet had resolved to take the issue to the notice of the President, Centre and the governor to seek justice for AP. Interestingly, at the same time, the AP government held out an olive branch to its TS counterpart, requesting it to come for a dialogue to amicably resolve all contentious issues including the issue of empowering governor to have control over the administration of Hyderabad. Alleging that Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to create controversy on every issue relating to both the states so as to derive political mileage, AP finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu held out an olive branch to the TS government, saying, “Let’s hold talks to settle every contentious issue including the issue of vesting governor with the powers over law and order in Hyderabad.’’ Speaking to reporters along with some of his colleagues, Ramakrishnudu charged KCR with misinterpreting the contents of the AP Reorganisation Act for political gain. ‘’We are ready to hold negotiations with the TS government at any place to amicably resolve issues. If both the governments fail to arrive at a solution, then as per the AP Reorganisation Act, Centre would play referee role. Even if Centre couldn’t do so, then courts are there,” he said. Earlier, during the Cabinet meeting, AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have felt that KCR has unnecessarily invited the wrath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him a fascist.

Yanamala, Palle Fire Salvos at KCR

KCR played a key role while drafting the AP Reorganisation Bill. He didn’t oppose the provisions in the bill at that time. But, now he is trying to make a controversy out of every provision in the bill. Is it not for deriving political mileage?” We have been trying to make peace with TS government. But, KCR is adopting bellicose approach towards us by behaving that since it is (Hyd) his area, he can do whatever he likes. Won’t this sort of behaviour come under fascism?” It is unjust to fix 1956 as cut-off date to decide the nativity of students in Telangana. Article 371(D) and six-point formula clearly define the norms to decide the nativity. In Tamil Nadu, six years is the time period for anybody to become local there, it is ten years in Maharashtra and Gujarat, whereas it is 15 years in Haryana. Even in USA foreigners will be given green card after 5 years. But, how can the TS govt fix 1956 as cut-off date? KCR is saying that investing governor with powers over law and order in Hyd would destroy the federal structure of the country. Why didn’t he say the same thing during the passage of the bill? If giving more powers to governor is detrimental to the interests of Telangana, why did KCR welcome the bill earlier? Why did he thank AICC president Sonia Gandhi and the then BJP chief Rajnath Singh for passing the bill in the Parliament?